Aamir Khan birthday: Top 10 films that the perfectionist Khan rejected

Aamir Khan is Mr perfectionist, here's looking at the list of 10 films he refused in his career which became huge HITS! Happy birthday, Aamir Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2023
As per reports, Yash Chopra offered Darr to Aamir Khan after he did not get any response from Ajay Devgn. But the actor refused.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Aamir Khan was offered Swades which was helmed by his friend and Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker but the actor refused.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Aamir Khan was offered the role of Prakash in Josh. But he refused as he felt it was very small compared to Shah Rukh Khan's role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Aamir Khan and Salman Khan were paired together in Andaaz Apna Apna, they were offered Saajan but reportedly Aamir refused as he did not like the character. It eventually went to Sanjay Dutt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another hit film that Aamir Khan was apparently offered was Hum Aapke Hain Koun. As per reports, he did not find the script very appealing and hence, he rejected the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan rose to worldwide fame as Raj. However, as per a media report, Aamir Khan initially refused to do the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Anil Kapoor's character Shivaji Rao was offered to Aamir Khan but he rejected the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Aditya Chopra had offered Mohabbatein to Aamir Khan but he refused it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by, Aamir Khan was offered the movie Bajarangi Bhaijaan but he suggested Salman Khan's name for it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash Chopra had also offered Dil Toh Pagal Hai to Aamir Khan but he turned it down, states a report.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
