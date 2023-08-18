Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha and more; TOP 15 Bollywood actors who were accused of overacting

Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha by SS Rajamouli and fans, Sara Ali Khan and more Bollywood actors were called out for their overacting in movies.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023