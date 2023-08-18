Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha and more; TOP 15 Bollywood actors who were accused of overacting

Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha by SS Rajamouli and fans, Sara Ali Khan and more Bollywood actors were called out for their overacting in movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
Recently, it was revealed that SS Rajamouli found Aamir overacting in Laal Singh Chaddha. Check more actors who were called overactors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun's acting in Coolie No. 1 was found too OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who can forget Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik also did in over acting in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, felt fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya was called out for her overacting in Liger and her debut movie Student of the Year 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans felt Salman did it over in Tubelight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
'Shiva' will be remembered for eternity by many.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who can forget Chhoti Bachhi Ho Kya and Sabko Aati Nahi Meri Jaati Nahi?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans called out KRK for his acting in Deshdrohi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Twinkle once said her films should be banned from watching.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Some of Ajay's comedy roles have been called out by fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rockstar is a beautiful film. But Nargis' acting was too much, felt fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love Aaj Kal (2) tanked because of poor performances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tiger 3 beauty has also left fans cringing with her OTT acting in some movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jnahvi's acting chops have not received favourable reviews from netizens.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!