Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha and more; TOP 15 Bollywood actors who were accused of overacting

Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha by SS Rajamouli and fans, Sara Ali Khan and more Bollywood actors were called out for their overacting in movies.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023

Aamir Khan 

Recently, it was revealed that SS Rajamouli found Aamir overacting in Laal Singh Chaddha. Check more actors who were called overactors. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan 

Varun's acting in Coolie No. 1 was found too OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Who can forget Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan 

Hrithik also did in over acting in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, felt fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday

Ananya was called out for her overacting in Liger and her debut movie Student of the Year 2. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan 

Fans felt Salman did it over in Tubelight. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt 

'Shiva' will be remembered for eternity by many. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Shroff

Who can forget Chhoti Bachhi Ho Kya and Sabko Aati Nahi Meri Jaati Nahi?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamaal R Khan 

Fans called out KRK for his acting in Deshdrohi. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twinkle Khanna 

Twinkle once said her films should be banned from watching. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn 

Some of Ajay's comedy roles have been called out by fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nargis Fakhri 

Rockstar is a beautiful film. But Nargis' acting was too much, felt fans. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan

Love Aaj Kal (2) tanked because of poor performances. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif 

The Tiger 3 beauty has also left fans cringing with her OTT acting in some movies. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor

Jnahvi's acting chops have not received favourable reviews from netizens. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Indian Idol 14: Hussain Kuwajerwala takes on hosting duties, take a look at hosts over the years

 

 Find Out More