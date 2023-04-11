Crazy things celebrities have done in love
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly turned into a vegetarian for Shahid Kapoor when she was dating him.
Aamir Khan was once madly in love with his ex-wife Reena for whom he wrote a letter reportedly with his own blood.
Hema Malini reportedly converted to Islam with Dharmendra to marry him.
Deepika Padukone was serious about her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and had made a tattoo of his initials on the nape of her neck.
Saif Ali Khan had made a tattoo on his arm for Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Sunil Dutt had risked his life when a fire broke out on the sets of Mother India set and he went to save his love Nargis.
Shah Rukh Khan came to Mumbai after Gauri Khan got angry at him. He had slept on the road and had only come with Rs 10,000.
Dimple Kapadia, reportedly left Rajesh Khanna after his affair with Tina Munim. She stayed by him during his last days and cried badly when he passed away.
Sharmila Tagore was wooed by Mansoor Ali Khan after he purchased a refrigerator after she called him to wish him on his double century against England. The bouquet of flowers however did the magic.
Yana Gupta reportedly wrote her boyfriend's name on all her body parts.
