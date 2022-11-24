Aamir was seen at Mumbai airport with his former wife Kiran Rao and their cute son Azad Rao Khan.Source: Bollywood
Aamir was spotted with his family for the first time after his daughter Ira Khan got engaged recently to Nupur Shikhare, a celebrity fitness trainer.Source: Bollywood
Aamir was seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt and track pants. Kiran and Azad were also dressed in casuals.Source: Bollywood
The actor was also seen holding his favourite purple-coloured pillow as he posed with his son Azad.Source: Bollywood
It is interesting to note that Aamir's wife Kiran looked creative in blue hair and teamed it up with funky spectacles.Source: Bollywood
The Khan family posed happily in front of the paps before heading towards the departure gate of the airport.Source: Bollywood
It is not known where Aamir and his family have headed for a vacation.Source: Bollywood
It was last week that his daughter Ira got engaged and a lot of celebrities were present at the function.Source: Bollywood
The actor was earlier married to Reena Dutta with whom he had Ira. Reena was also seen in the function.Source: Bollywood
The actor will next be seen in Kajol's movie named Salaam Venky. He will be doing a cameo.Source: Bollywood
