Aamir Khan was seen with ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad

Aamir was seen at Mumbai airport with his former wife Kiran Rao and their cute son Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir Khan seen with family post daughter's marriage

Aamir was spotted with his family for the first time after his daughter Ira Khan got engaged recently to Nupur Shikhare, a celebrity fitness trainer.

Aamir Khan's outfit

Aamir was seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt and track pants. Kiran and Azad were also dressed in casuals.

Aamir Khan spotted with pillow

The actor was also seen holding his favourite purple-coloured pillow as he posed with his son Azad.

Kiran Rao's outfit

It is interesting to note that Aamir's wife Kiran looked creative in blue hair and teamed it up with funky spectacles.

Happy family

The Khan family posed happily in front of the paps before heading towards the departure gate of the airport.

Aamir Khan's vacation diary

It is not known where Aamir and his family have headed for a vacation.

About Aamir's family

It was last week that his daughter Ira got engaged and a lot of celebrities were present at the function.

Aamir's relationship history

The actor was earlier married to Reena Dutta with whom he had Ira. Reena was also seen in the function.

Aamir's workfront

The actor will next be seen in Kajol's movie named Salaam Venky. He will be doing a cameo.

