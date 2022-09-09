The 300-crore and even 400-crore club is now passe as a handful of Indian actors, nine to be precise, including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Jr NTR and more, are now a part of the elusive 500-crore club (worldwide gross). Check out the entire list below along with their movies…Source: Bollywood
Aamir Khan has four movies in the 500-crore club – Dhoom 3, PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar.
Salman Khan has 2 movies in the 500-crore club – Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
Prabhas has two movies in the 500-crore club – Baahubali 1 and 2.
Yash has KGF 2 in the 500-crore club.
Jr. NTR has RRR in the 500-crore club.
Ram Charan has RRR in the 500-crore club.
Rajinikanth has 2.0 in the 500-crore club.
Ranbir Kapoor has Sanju in the 500-crore club.
Ranveer Singh has Padmaavat in the 500-crore club.
