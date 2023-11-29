Aamir Khan to Ranveer Singh, Top 10 best method actors of Bollywood
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
Method Acting is not a recent concept, it has been going on for long enough and some of the actors have even perfected the skill.
In method acting, the actor exposes himself to the same circumstances as the character that he is going to play in order to fully understand his role.
Aamir Khan is probably the best example of this. The actor takes up only the movies that intrigue him and plays the role to perfection.
Irrfan Khan was a true artist, the roles that he took on for movies were always unique, challenging himself again and again.
Naseeruddin Shah is another name that is always appreciated for his method acting. The actor is well known for never limiting himself.
There is no need to explain what Nana Patekar does on screen because words won’t do justice to his performances.
It is quite impossible to understand how Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets into the character of roles so drastically, especially as a method actor.
Anil Kapoor’s dedication towards method acting is one that should be admired by every up and coming actor.
Farhan Akhtar’s role is the best example of Method acting. The actor fully dwelled himself into the role of Milkha Singh from running miles to growing out his hair.
Boman Irani is also an expert in method acting and you can witness that by witnessing his career and watching his movies.
Ranveer Singh is a big time enthusiast of Method Acting and would go to huge lengths in order to deliver for his role.
Randeep Hooda’s performance in Sarbjit was speechless as the actor cut down several kg just so he could play the role perfectly.
