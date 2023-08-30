Aamir Khan vs Akshay Kumar and more upcoming big box office clashes

Aamir Khan vs Akshay Kumar and more upcoming big movies clash in 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023
After Laal Singh Chadha Aamir Khan’s next untitled movie is scheduled to clash with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming Welcome to the Jungle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both stars had earlier clashed for their film Taare Zameen Par and Welcome.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Last year, Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chadha clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan on 11th August 2023, unfortunately, both films failed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 was a big clash at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan will release on 7th September and it will clash with The Nun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas and Tiger Shroff’s Ganpath will be released on 20th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 and The Marvels is scheduled to release on 10th November.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Vicky Kaushal Sam Bahadur will release together on 1st December.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas and Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha will be released on 15th December.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!