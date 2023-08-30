Aamir Khan vs Akshay Kumar and more upcoming big box office clashes

Aamir Khan vs Akshay Kumar and more upcoming big movies clash in 2023.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Aamir Khan vs Akshay Kumar

After Laal Singh Chadha Aamir Khan’s next untitled movie is scheduled to clash with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming Welcome to the Jungle.

Previous clash

Both stars had earlier clashed for their film Taare Zameen Par and Welcome.

Aamir Khan’s last box office lash

Last year, Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chadha clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan on 11th August 2023, unfortunately, both films failed.

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2

Recently Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 was a big clash at the box office.

Jawan - The Nun

Jawan will release on 7th September and it will clash with The Nun.

Tejas - Ganpath

Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas and Tiger Shroff’s Ganpath will be released on 20th October.

Tiger - The Marvels

Tiger 3 and The Marvels is scheduled to release on 10th November.

Animal - Sam Bahadur

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Vicky Kaushal Sam Bahadur will release together on 1st December.

Merry Christmas - Yodha

Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas and Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha will be released on 15th December.

