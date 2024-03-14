Aamir Khan's birthday special: Top 8 lesser known secrets about the star
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024
Aamir declined a request to have his wax figure at Madame Tussauds because he didn't think it was "important."
Aamir hails from a line of liberation fighters. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the leader of the Khilafat Movement, was reportedly his great-granduncle.
Aamir Khan dislikes taking showers and stays away from taking baths. His ex-wife Kiran Rao disclosed in a "Koffee With Karan" episode that he only takes showers when it is really required.
It is Aamir's habit to avoid award functions. This is also very apparent.
Aamir is a keen sportsman and a former state tennis champion for Maharashtra.
Due to 'Bhai's' lack of punctuality during the filming of 'Andaaz Apna Apna,' Aamir became angry with Salman Khan.
Aamir has no real estate/property outside of India.
Aamir adores solving Rubik's cube puzzles. In front of a sizable crowd, he once solved it in under 36 seconds.
