Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan to marry fiance Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur, to tie the knot on THIS date

Aamir Khan's daughter is next in line to marry. Yes, the star kid is tying the knot real soon.

Shivani Pawaskar

Ira and Nupur

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have been dating each other for years now. 

The engagement 

Ira and Nupur had an engagement last year in November. It was a grand affair with family and friends. 

Shaadi time 

Now, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are all set to tie the knot next month. 

Wedding date 

The auspicious date for the D-day is said to be October 3, 2023. 

Wedding venue 

Ira is following other Bollywood stars' route it seems, She will marry Nupur in Udaipur. 

Wedding festivities 

The wedding will kickstart days before and it will be a three-day affair. 

Wedding guests 

It's gonna be a private affair with family and friends in attendance. 

Aamir to take charge 

A report in NBT claims that Aamir Khan will be looking after the wedding prep on a grass root level. 

Aamir meets Reena 

Just last night, Aamir Khan met Reena Dutta, his ex-wife, Ira's mother. 

Mom-dad duties 

Now, we wonder if Reena and Aamir met to discuss the wedding prep for their daughter. 

Congratulations 

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will soon be called Mrs and Mr. Conrgatulations to the couple. 

