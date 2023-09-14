Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan to marry fiance Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur, to tie the knot on THIS date

Aamir Khan's daughter is next in line to marry. Yes, the star kid is tying the knot real soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have been dating each other for years now.
Ira and Nupur had an engagement last year in November. It was a grand affair with family and friends.
Now, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are all set to tie the knot next month.
The auspicious date for the D-day is said to be October 3, 2023.
Ira is following other Bollywood stars' route it seems, She will marry Nupur in Udaipur.
The wedding will kickstart days before and it will be a three-day affair.
It's gonna be a private affair with family and friends in attendance.
A report in NBT claims that Aamir Khan will be looking after the wedding prep on a grass root level.
Just last night, Aamir Khan met Reena Dutta, his ex-wife, Ira's mother.
Now, we wonder if Reena and Aamir met to discuss the wedding prep for their daughter.
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will soon be called Mrs and Mr. Conrgatulations to the couple.
