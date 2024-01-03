Aamir Khan’s net worth and Top 5 most expensive things he owns
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024
Aamir Khan holds a baffling net worth of around 1860 crores which includes a list of many expensive things.
The actor had a quiet 2023 with no new movies releasing and his schedule doesn’t look too busy for 2024 either.
The last movie he was a part of was Laal Singh Chaddha, which didn’t perform too well at the Box Office.
He has been a part of the industry for decades now and is one of the most successful actors so it's obvious he costs a good fortune for movie fees.
According to DNA, Aamir Khan owns a mansion at Beverly Hills, a famous place for celebrities in Los Angeles costing 75 crores.
He also has a huge sea-facing home in Bandra, as per NDTV the house cost him around 60 crores.
Rolls Royce Ghost is one of the most luxurious cars in the world which would have cost Aamir anywhere from 7 to 8 crores.
Another house to his collection is the Panchgani Farm House which spreads around 2 acres and would also cost him about 7 crores.
Mercedes Benz S600 is also one of the luxury cars in his actor’s garage which costs around 3 crores.
We will see the star in the news again when her daughter ties the knot with Nupur Shikhare on January 3rd.
