Aamir Khan's Top 10 box office hits, will Sitaare Zameen Par break the record?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024
Aamir Khan celebrates his birthday on March 14. For a long time, he has been the ruler of box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His next is Sitaare Zameen Par. Will the movie beat records of these hits by Aamir? Take a look.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dangal is one of the biggest hits of Aamir Khan. In fact, it is among the highest grossing movies in Bollywood. As per IMDb, it's worldwide gross is Rs 2075 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second best box office hit of Aamir Khan is Secret Superstar. It's worldwide gross collection was Rs 918 crore approx.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PK in which Aamir Khan played an alien turned out to be an all time blockbuster with Rs 772 crore as gross collection.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhoom 3 that saw Aamir Khan in his most fierce yet entertaining avatar made around Rs 558 crore worldwide.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
3 Idiots is among the most loved films of Aamir. The story of three friends touched hearts. It made around Rs 412 crore approximately.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even though Thugs of Hindostan received negative reviews, it made around Rs 328 crore worldwide. It is among the highest grossing Aamir films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghajini that was made on a budget of Rs 50 crore minted whopping Rs 193 crore at the worldwide box office. It is received a rating of 7.3 on IMDb.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talaash received a lot of critical acclaim. Worldwide, the movie made around Rs 174 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Laal Singh Chadha turned out to be a box office disaster yet it is among the top 10 as it made around Rs 133 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fanaa was a box office hit as it made around Rs 103 crore approximately. His chemistry with Kajol was crackling and so was the storyline.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Evergreen Korean skincare tips for daily use
Find Out More