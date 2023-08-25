Aamir Khan's Top 10 highest rated movies ever

The superstar Aamir Khan is known for his incredible selection of films and he is always successful in giving an important social message through his art.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023
IMDB Rating: 8.4 Three engineering students and their competitive life in college.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
IMDB Rating: 8.3 A wrestler wants his daughters to carry forward his legacy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
IMDB Rating: 8.3 An 8-year-old struggles at school but an art teacher gives him wings for his imagination to fly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
IMDB Rating: 8.1 An Alien lands on earth and questions the religious views of the country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
IMDB Rating: 8.1 People of a small village take on the ruthless Britishers and beat them at their own game.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
IMDB Rating: 8.1 An English woman finds true meaning of patriotism in modern India while filming a documentary.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
IMDB Rating: 8.1 Three childhood friends and their approach to love and life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
IMDB Rating: 8.1 A young boy who quits his studies to join the Police Service.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
IMDB Rating: 8.0 Two boys one-upping each other for a rich girl, accidentally find true love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
IMDB Rating: 7.3 Raj and Rashmi fall in love despite the differences between their families.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
