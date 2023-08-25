Aamir Khan's Top 10 highest rated movies ever

The superstar Aamir Khan is known for his incredible selection of films and he is always successful in giving an important social message through his art.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023

3 Idiots (2009)

IMDB Rating: 8.4 Three engineering students and their competitive life in college.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dangal (2016)

IMDB Rating: 8.3 A wrestler wants his daughters to carry forward his legacy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

IMDB Rating: 8.3 An 8-year-old struggles at school but an art teacher gives him wings for his imagination to fly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PK (2014)

IMDB Rating: 8.1 An Alien lands on earth and questions the religious views of the country.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time In India (2001)

IMDB Rating: 8.1 People of a small village take on the ruthless Britishers and beat them at their own game.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rang De Basanti (2006)

IMDB Rating: 8.1 An English woman finds true meaning of patriotism in modern India while filming a documentary.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

IMDB Rating: 8.1 Three childhood friends and their approach to love and life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sarfarosh (1999)

IMDB Rating: 8.1 A young boy who quits his studies to join the Police Service.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

IMDB Rating: 8.0 Two boys one-upping each other for a rich girl, accidentally find true love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

IMDB Rating: 7.3 Raj and Rashmi fall in love despite the differences between their families.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Raksha Bandhan 2023: TOP 13 Bollywood BFFs who are like siblings

 

 Find Out More