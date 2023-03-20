Aaradhya Bachchan to Vamika Kohli: Top 10 Bollywood starkids with names dedicated to Gods

Vamika, AbRam, Devi and more: Bollywood stars who kept their kids' names dedicated to Gods.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter's name means 'blessing of Lord Ganesh'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that his youngest son's name is a mix of Prophet Ibrahim and Ram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter's name is dedicated to Goddess Durga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malti is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jona's daughter and her name means tiny fragrant in a flower.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Viaan is a name of Lord Krishna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have named their daughter Devi which means Goddess.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son's name is Vayu which is connected to God of winds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the Hrithik Roshan's son's name is Hrehaan which means God's chosen one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
R Madhavan's son's name is Vedaant which means someone who has complete knowledge of vedas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter's name is Misha. Her name means someone who resembles God.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
