Aaradhya Bachchan to Vamika Kohli: Top 10 Bollywood starkids with names dedicated to Gods

Vamika, AbRam, Devi and more: Bollywood stars who kept their kids' names dedicated to Gods.

Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter's name means 'blessing of Lord Ganesh'.

Abram Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that his youngest son's name is a mix of Prophet Ibrahim and Ram.

Vamika Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter's name is dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Malti is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jona's daughter and her name means tiny fragrant in a flower.

Viaan Raj Kundra

Reportedly, Viaan is a name of Lord Krishna.

Devi

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have named their daughter Devi which means Goddess.

Vayu Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son's name is Vayu which is connected to God of winds.

Hrehaan Roshan

One of the Hrithik Roshan's son's name is Hrehaan which means God's chosen one.

Vedaant Madhavan

R Madhavan's son's name is Vedaant which means someone who has complete knowledge of vedas.

Misha Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter's name is Misha. Her name means someone who resembles God.

