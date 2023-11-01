Aarya 3 and other Top 10 crime thriller web series to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Sushmita Sen’s crime thriller Aarya is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and its third installment will drop on 3rd November.
Sacred Games on Netflix is a gripping tale of crime and corruption in Mumbai.
Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video is a power struggle within a crime-ridden town.
Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video is a complex crime thriller exploring the dark underbelly of society.
Criminal Justice on Disney+ Hotstar is a legal drama revolving around a murder investigation.
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is about a lady police officer on the lookout for a serial killer.
Delhi Crime on Netflix is based on real events, this series delves into a high-profile crime case.
Duranga on Zee 5 is about investigating multiple murders by serial killer.
Asur on JioCinema is a psychological crime thriller that examines the mind of a serial killer.
Kaalkoot is a crime drama web series streaming on JioCinema.
