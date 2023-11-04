Aarya 3 and other Top 10 gripping crime thriller web series on Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023

Aarya 3 is about a protective mother who fights for her kids. Available on Hotstar.

Guns & Gulaabs is about an opium deal that is pulled by a big-city police officer. Watch on Netflix.

Scoop is about a shocking murder of a journalist who goes behind bars. Watch on Netflix.

Farzi is about a artist who wants to earn money quickly. Watch on Prime.

Bambai Meri Jaan is about Ismail Kadri, policeman and devoted family man who wants to clean up Bombay's streets. Watch on Prime.

Dahaad is about a cop who investigates a series of deaths. Watch on Prime.

Kaalkoot is about a police officer who deals with society's and his mother's pressure to marry. Watch on Jio Cinema.

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach is about a murder case of a teenage celebrity. Watch on Hotstar.

Aakhri Sach Season 1 is about police officer who investigates a family suicide.

The Night Manager Season 2 is about Shelly and Shaan who are at loggerheads. Watch on Hotstar.

