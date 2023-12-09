Aarya 3 and other Top 10 OTT originals of December 1st week to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023

Ormax Media has released the top 10 OTT originals in India based on the buzz from December 1st to 7th 2023.

Netflix’s The Railway Men based on Bhopal Gas Leak has secured 1st position.

Dhootha streaming on Amazon Prime Video is placed second.

Disney+ Hotstar’s Aarya 3 starring Sushmita Sen has been ranked 3rd.

Loki S2 streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is on 4th place.

The Village streaming on Amazon Prime Video is positioned 5th.

The Archies, a comic cinematic adaptation on Netflix has secured 6th rank.

Aspirants S2 on Amazon Prime Video is positioned 7th.

Kaala Paani placed at 8th rank is streaming on Netflix.

Scam 2003 a real story of a stamp paper scam is available on SonyLIV.

Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge is on 10th rank.

