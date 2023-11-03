Aarya 3, Jaane Jaan and more OTT web series, movies where women were the driving force

Aakhri Sach starring Tamannaah Bhatia as an investigating officer is based on the chilling tale of Burari mass suicide case. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video sees Sonakshi Sinha playing a tough cop unravelling shocking truth behind deaths of several women.

Aarya 3 on Disney+Hotstar sees Sushmita Sen in the most fierce avatar. It is one of the most successful web series.

Movie Jaane Jaan on Netflix marked Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut. The murder mystery thriller is gripping and how.

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar is about a drug cartel run by women. It stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan and more.

Delhi Crime on Netflix had Shefali Shah playing DCP Vartika Chaturvedi IPS and investigating the Delhi gang-rape case.

Neeyat on Amazon Prime Video is a thriller with Vidya Balan playing a detective investigating a mysterious murder taking place during a billionaire's birthday.

Kirti Kulhari and Shefali Shah's web series Human is shocking, gripping and compelling.

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's film Jalsa on Amazon Prime Video is to be watched to witness their acting prowess.

Mardaani 2 is on Amazon Prime Video. SP Shivani Roy is among the strongest characters ever played by Rani Mukerji.

Bombay Begums on Netflix is a story of five women who are ambitious and face their challenges. Pooja Bhatt and more are a part of the film.

Four More Shots Please! on Amazon Prime Video is a story of four friends standing by each other through thick and thin.

