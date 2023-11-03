Aarya 3, Jaane Jaan and more OTT web series, movies where women were the driving force
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
Aakhri Sach starring Tamannaah Bhatia as an investigating officer is based on the chilling tale of Burari mass suicide case. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video sees Sonakshi Sinha playing a tough cop unravelling shocking truth behind deaths of several women.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aarya 3 on Disney+Hotstar sees Sushmita Sen in the most fierce avatar. It is one of the most successful web series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Movie Jaane Jaan on Netflix marked Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut. The murder mystery thriller is gripping and how.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar is about a drug cartel run by women. It stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi Crime on Netflix had Shefali Shah playing DCP Vartika Chaturvedi IPS and investigating the Delhi gang-rape case.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neeyat on Amazon Prime Video is a thriller with Vidya Balan playing a detective investigating a mysterious murder taking place during a billionaire's birthday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kirti Kulhari and Shefali Shah's web series Human is shocking, gripping and compelling.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's film Jalsa on Amazon Prime Video is to be watched to witness their acting prowess.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mardaani 2 is on Amazon Prime Video. SP Shivani Roy is among the strongest characters ever played by Rani Mukerji.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bombay Begums on Netflix is a story of five women who are ambitious and face their challenges. Pooja Bhatt and more are a part of the film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Four More Shots Please! on Amazon Prime Video is a story of four friends standing by each other through thick and thin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 fascinating Korean beauty trends you must try
Find Out More