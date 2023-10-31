Aarya 3, Jawan, Skanda and more Top 12 OTT movies, web series releases in November first week

The third installment of Sushmita Sen’s web series Aarya will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from 3rd November 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second part of Scam 2003 will air on SonyLiv from 3rd November 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster hit Jawan will have its digital premiere on Netflix on 2nd November 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Telugu film Skanda will have its digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on 2nd November 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mouni Roy and Karan Kundra’s reality show will stream on JioCinema from 3rd November 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Behind the Attraction S2 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 1st November 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A new web series P.I. Meena will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 3rd November 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamil film Are You Ok Baby? will release on Amazon Prime Video on 31st October 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Invincible S2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 3rd November 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 7th season of Selling Sunset will stream on Netflix from 3rd November 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Action drama Wingwomen will have its premiere on Netflix on 1st November 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Japanese-Korean film Knuckle Girl will premiere on 2nd November on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
