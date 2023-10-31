Aarya 3, Jawan, Skanda and more Top 12 OTT movies, web series releases in November first week

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aarya S3

The third installment of Sushmita Sen’s web series Aarya will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from 3rd November 2023.

Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story V2

The second part of Scam 2003 will air on SonyLiv from 3rd November 2023.

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster hit Jawan will have its digital premiere on Netflix on 2nd November 2023.

Skanda

Telugu film Skanda will have its digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on 2nd November 2023.

Temptation Island India

Mouni Roy and Karan Kundra’s reality show will stream on JioCinema from 3rd November 2023.

Behind the Attraction S2

Behind the Attraction S2 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 1st November 2023.

P.I. Meena

A new web series P.I. Meena will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 3rd November 2023.

Are You Ok Baby?

Tamil film Are You Ok Baby? will release on Amazon Prime Video on 31st October 2023.

Invincible S2

Invincible S2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 3rd November 2023.

Selling Sunset S7

The 7th season of Selling Sunset will stream on Netflix from 3rd November 2023.

Wingwomen

Action drama Wingwomen will have its premiere on Netflix on 1st November 2023.

Knuckle Girl

Japanese-Korean film Knuckle Girl will premiere on 2nd November on Amazon Prime Video.

