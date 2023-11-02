Aarya 3, Squid Game 2 and more Top 10 web series releasing in November 2023
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
Sushmita Sen’s Aarya 3 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 3rd November.
Squid Game: The Challenge will stream on Netflix from 22nd November 2023.
The Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle’s Hindi dubbed version will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 2nd November.
The Railway Men web series will stream on Netflix from 18th November.
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story part 2 will stream on SonyLiv from 3rd November 2023.
The Crown season 6 is slated to release on Netflix on 16th November.
PI Meena will release on Amazon Prime Video on 3rd November.
Santa Claus season 2 will on 8th November only on Disney+ Hotstar.
Temptation Island India is a reality TV show releasing on JioCinema on 3rd November.
A Murder at the End of the World will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 14th November.
