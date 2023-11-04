Aarya 3 star Sushmita Sen reunites with Rohman Shawl? Check all the men she's ever dated
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023
Sushmita Sen has left everyone impressed with her role in Aarya 3.
The former Miss Universe has remained in the news for her relationships.
Sushmita Sen took the internet by storm when Lalit Modi confirmed his relationship with the actress and also called her better half.
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl were in a steady relationship for 2 years but then they parted ways.
Sushmita Sen dated Randeep Hooda and they broke up on a bitter note.
Sushmita was rumored for having an extra-marital affair with Vikram Bhatt.
Her name was pulled up when reports of her dating Bunty Sachdeva did the rounds.
Sushmita Sen was rumored to have a connection with the former captain of the Pakistani cricket team, Wasim Akram.
Sushmita Sen dated another businessman Ritik Bhasin for a while.
Sushmita Sen was also rumoured to be dating businessman Imtiaz Khatri.
Sushmita Sen was rumoured to be dating businessman Sanjay Narang.
