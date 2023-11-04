Aarya 3, The Telgi Story and more Top 11 best titles to watch on OTT this weekend
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023
Sushmita Sen's Aarya 3 is about the sacrifice of a mother for her kids. Watch on Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jai Bhim is about a tribal man who gets arrested for a case of alleged theft. Watch on Prime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kantara is about a young tribal who performs the traditions of his ancestors to seek justice. Avavilable on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali is about a child from the Mahishmati kingdom who is raised by tribal people. Watch on Prime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
URI is about an Indian army special forces who execute a special operation and destroy the base of a terrorist group. Watch on ZEE5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KGF 1 is about a gangster named Rocky who goes undercover as a slave to take revenge. Watch on Prime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is about the journey of a man who wants to correct the society. Available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jailer is about a retired jailer who goes on a manhunt to find his son's killers. Watch on Prime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Telgi Story is based on Abdul Karim Telgi's rise from a fruit seller to a stamp paper scam. Watch on Sony Liv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chhichhore is about Anirudh, a middle-aged man who has to face a tragic incident. Watch on Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa: The Rise is about a laborer who rises through red sandal smuggling and becomes powerful. Watch on Prime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare begin pre-wedding festivities in Mahastrashtrian style; former attends Kelvan, takes Ukhana
Find Out More