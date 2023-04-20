Top 10 Indian web series adopted from foreign shows

Sushmita Sen’s crime drama is based on the Dutch drama called Penoza.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rana Daggubatti's crime thriller is an official adaptation of English series Ray Donovan.
Criminal Justice is inspired by the British Show of the same name.
The Night Manager is a remake of British TV series based on John Le Carre's novel of the same name.
Kajol's upcoming political drama is adaptation of American series of the same name.
This is a Hindi adaptation of the French TV series Call My Agent!
Ajay Devgn's Rudra is an official remake of the British series, Luther.
This web series is adapted from Israeli TV show, Kvodo.
Tanaav is a remake of the Israeli series Fauda.
This is an official hindi adaptation of famous American sitcom The Office.
