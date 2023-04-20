Top 10 Indian web series adopted from foreign shows

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2023

Aarya

Sushmita Sen’s crime drama is based on the Dutch drama called Penoza.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Naidu

Rana Daggubatti’s crime thriller is an official adaptation of English series Ray Donovan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Criminal Justice

Criminal Justice is inspired by the British Show of the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Night Manager

The Night Manager is a remake of British TV series based on John Le Carre’s novel of the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Good Wife

Kajol’s upcoming political drama is adaptation of American series of the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Call My Agent: Bollywood

This is a Hindi adaptation of the French TV series Call My Agent!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rudra - The Edge of Darkness

Ajay Devgn’s Rudra is an official remake of the British series, Luther.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Your Honor

This web series is adapted from Israeli TV show, Kvodo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanaav

Tanaav is a remake of the Israeli series Fauda.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Office

This is an official hindi adaptation of famous American sitcom The Office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood couples with maximum age gap

 

 Find Out More