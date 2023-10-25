Aashiqui 3: Kartik Aaryan hunts for his leading lady, here are some divas who might be the perfect choice

Aashiqui 3: Kartik Aaryan is final as the hero but Anurag Basu has confirmed that hunt for leading lady is still on. Here is a list of potential actresses who can be paired with Kartik Aaryan

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

Aashiqui 3: Kartik Aaryan final

While Kartik Aaryan is final as the leading man, hunt is on for the heroine

Aashiqui 3: Tara Sutaria

Anurag Basu has clarified that Tara Sutaria is not confirmed as leading lady

Deepika Padukone

Many wanted to see Kartik Aaryan romance Deepika Padukone on screen

Kiara Advani

Whenever Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan come together, there is good hype

Rashmika Mandanna

Kartik Aaryan and Rashmika Mandanna would make a great pair onscreen

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is one of the best in emotional roles whether Premam or Virata Parvam

Mrunal Thakur

She has proved herself in the genre with Sita Ramam

Tripti Dimri

Tripti Dimri is proving her acting chops right from Bulbbul days

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi has amassed a fan following with consistent performances

Aashiqui 2

Was a huge hit due to stellar chemistry of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor

