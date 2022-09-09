Here is a list of actresses who could be considered to be Kartik Aaryan's leading lady for Aashiqui 3.Source: Bollywood
The Pushpa actress seems perfect to be cast opposite the most bankable actor right now.Source: Bollywood
Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone's collaboration is long overdue.Source: Bollywood
Kiara and Kartik's chemistry worked wonders for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. May do the same for Aashiqui 3.Source: Bollywood
Kartik and Kriti were much loved in Luka Chuppi. Why not in Aashiqui 3?Source: Bollywood
Janhavi and Kartik were to team up for Dostana 2 but that did not happen. Aashiqui 3 could be their project.Source: Bollywood
Why not bring back the ex-lovers fore a dramatic love story?Source: Bollywood
Shraddha Kapoor was much loved for Aashiqui 2 and it would be nice to see her back in the franchise.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!