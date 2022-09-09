Suggestions for Kartik Aaryan's heroine in Aashiqui 2

Here is a list of actresses who could be considered to be Kartik Aaryan's leading lady for Aashiqui 3.

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress seems perfect to be cast opposite the most bankable actor right now.

Deepika Padukone

Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone's collaboration is long overdue.

Kiara Advani

Kiara and Kartik's chemistry worked wonders for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. May do the same for Aashiqui 3.

Kriti Sanon

Kartik and Kriti were much loved in Luka Chuppi. Why not in Aashiqui 3?

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhavi and Kartik were to team up for Dostana 2 but that did not happen. Aashiqui 3 could be their project.

Sara Ali Khan

Why not bring back the ex-lovers fore a dramatic love story?

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was much loved for Aashiqui 2 and it would be nice to see her back in the franchise.

