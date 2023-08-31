Aashka Goradia flaunts her fully grown baby bump; a look at actress who stunned with their pregnancy pictures

Aashka Goradia shares her stunning baby bump pictures in her third trimester. Take a look at times when the B-town divas left fans amazed with their pregnancy pictures.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Aashka Goradia

The diva dropped her baby bump pictures as she enters her third trimester.

Alia Bhatt

Raha's mom looked every bit adorable when she flaunted her baby bump.

Ileana D'Cruz

She was an overly enthusiastic pregnant woman, and her baby bump pictures went viral.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Jaane Jaan actress is the OG queen, and she was a revolutionary woman in her pregnancy journey.

Lisa Haydon

The lady stunned as she flaunted her baby bump in this black bikini.

Sonam Kapoor

The actress set fashion goals even during her pregnancy; she is an all-time diva.

Bipasha Basu

Devi's mom had flaunted her fully grown baby bump and left fans stunned.

Kalki Koechlin

Made in Heaven 2 actress thoroughly enjoyed her pregnancy, and her baby bump photos are simply amazing.

Celina Jaitley

Ms Jailtley shared her boldest bump pictures online.

Swara Bhasker

Veere De Wedding actress is the happiest to be a mom, as she is all set to embrace motherhood.

