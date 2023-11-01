Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta flaunts her curves and goddess body in recent pictures

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023

Esha Gupta is a bombshell and her pictures will leave you sweating hard.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta is slaying in style and how!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She manages to pull every outfit with much ease; here's proof.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta manages to ooze oomph in style and we are bowled with her style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She never disappoints her fans and fashion police with her style statements.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta is blessed with charming personality and well-toned body.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring with her hotness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She turns on the heat with her perfectly toned body.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She adds glam to her style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress is definitely ageing gracefully.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan’s grand 58th birthday bash plans, guest list

 

 Find Out More