Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta flaunts her curves and goddess body in recent pictures
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Esha Gupta is a bombshell and her pictures will leave you sweating hard.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Gupta is slaying in style and how!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She manages to pull every outfit with much ease; here's proof.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Gupta manages to ooze oomph in style and we are bowled with her style.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She never disappoints her fans and fashion police with her style statements.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Gupta is blessed with charming personality and well-toned body.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring with her hotness.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She turns on the heat with her perfectly toned body.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She adds glam to her style.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is definitely ageing gracefully.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shah Rukh Khan’s grand 58th birthday bash plans, guest list
Find Out More