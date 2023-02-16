Aashram, Rudra, Panchayat and more: Top 10 web series on OTT that are MOST watched in India

From Bobby Deol starrer Aashram 3 to Panchayat 2 and more, let's have a look at the TOP 10 most-watched web series in India.  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2023

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness 

Ajay Devgn starrer got 35.2 Million Views. It was released on Disney Plus Hotstar.  

Aashram 3

Bobby Deol plays Baba Nirala in Aashram. The 3rd installment got 34.4 Million Views. It is available to watch on MX Player. 

Koffee With Karan 7 

Karan Johar moved his chat show on Disney Plus Hotstar. The 7th season got 32.2 Million Views. 

Panchayat 2 

Jitendra Kumar starrer Panchayat 2 got 29. Million Views. It is one of the most popular series on Amazon Prime.  

Great Indian Murder 

Pratik Gandhi and Paoli Dam starrer Great Indian Murder got 23 Million Views on Disney Plus Hotstar.  

Criminal Justice 3 

Pankaj Tripathi has been featuring in the lead role on Criminal Justice. The 3rd season got 23 Million Views and was released on Disney Plus Hotstar.  

Breathe: Into The Shadows 2

Abhishek Bachchan played the lead role in Breath 2. It got 22.4 Million Views. The series is out on Amazon Prime Videos. 

Dahan 

Tisca Chopra starrer Dahan got 21.1 Million Views. It was out on Disney Plus Hotstar.  

Lock Upp 1 

Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp which got 21 Million Views. It would stream on MX Player and Alt Balaji. 

Hostel Daze 3 

The youth-oriented series dropped its season 3 last year and it got 20.1 Million Views. Hostel Dazer is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.  

