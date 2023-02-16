Aashram, Rudra, Panchayat and more: Top 10 web series on OTT that are MOST watched in India

From Bobby Deol starrer Aashram 3 to Panchayat 2 and more, let's have a look at the TOP 10 most-watched web series in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2023
Ajay Devgn starrer got 35.2 Million Views. It was released on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol plays Baba Nirala in Aashram. The 3rd installment got 34.4 Million Views. It is available to watch on MX Player.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar moved his chat show on Disney Plus Hotstar. The 7th season got 32.2 Million Views.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jitendra Kumar starrer Panchayat 2 got 29. Million Views. It is one of the most popular series on Amazon Prime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pratik Gandhi and Paoli Dam starrer Great Indian Murder got 23 Million Views on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi has been featuring in the lead role on Criminal Justice. The 3rd season got 23 Million Views and was released on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan played the lead role in Breath 2. It got 22.4 Million Views. The series is out on Amazon Prime Videos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tisca Chopra starrer Dahan got 21.1 Million Views. It was out on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp which got 21 Million Views. It would stream on MX Player and Alt Balaji.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The youth-oriented series dropped its season 3 last year and it got 20.1 Million Views. Hostel Dazer is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
