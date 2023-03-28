Aashram star Aaditi Pohankar's Top 10 sensuous looks that'll set your heart racing

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2023

Aaditi Pohankar

Aaditi Pohankar works predominately in Hindi cinema but got a breakthrough in a Marathi film titled Lai Bhaari

She received fame appearing in two web series Aashram and She

Sensual looks

The actress keeps sharing her hot and sensual photos on her Instagram profile.

White Beauty

Aaditi looks magical in this full-length white dress

Hot

She shinned at the Zee Cine Awards in a netted see-through black dress

Red Hot

She actress raises the temperature in red blazer-trouser co-ord set

Beautiful

She looked elegant in this shimmery black outfit.

Sexy

Aaditi looks sexy in this grey and black metallic ensemble

Steamy

Aaditi set the internet on fire with this steamy picture in wet hair

