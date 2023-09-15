Aashram to Jee Karda: Top 10 web series with HOTTEST and BOLDEST scenes on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Boldest web series that will set your sceens on fire.

BollywoodLife

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Jee Karda

Available on Amazon Prime Video, Tamannaah Bhatia pulled off some steamiest love making scenes in this series.

Lust Stories 2

Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kajol and more - Lust Stories 2 on Netflix had many bold scenes.

Lust Stories

Kiara Advani's masturbation scene from the series is considered to be the boldest.

Aashram

In Aashram, Esha Gupta and Bobby Deol pulled off steamy scenes. It is on MX Player.

Mirzapur

Rasika Dugal had many bold scenes in Mirzapur series. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

She

Netflix's series SHE is filled with hot and bold scenes.

Rasbhari

Starring Swara Bhasker, the series is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a teacher whose alter-ego is that of a sex-obsessed spirit of Rasbhari.

Four More Shots Please

The series about women discovering their true selves is on Amazon Prime Video.

Fuh se Fantasy

The web series surrounding modern day relationships is on JioCinema.

Charitraheen

Charitraheen on JioCinema is filled with bold scenes.

Gaandi Baat

Gaandi Baat on AltBalaji is among the boldest web series on OTT.

Made In Heaven

Both seasons of Made In Heaven on Amazon Prime Video have many love making scenes.

