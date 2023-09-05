Aashram to Mastram, Top 10 most popular web series to watch on MX Player

Here is a list of web series to watch on MX Player

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Bhaukaal

A crime drama inspired by real events, showcasing the battle against crime in Uttar Pradesh.

Dharavi Bank

A series that revolves around the functioning of a cooperative bank in the heart of Mumbai.

Aashram

A crime drama that explores the dark secrets of a self-proclaimed godman.

Mastram

A series that delves into the life of an erotica writer.

Cheesecake

A heartwarming series about a couple and their pet dog, exploring the complexities of modern relationships.

Matsya Kand

A crime thriller that investigates a murder case with a unique storytelling approach.

Chakravyuh

A political thriller that explores the power dynamics and conspiracies in Indian politics.

Campus Diaries

A series that captures the experiences and adventures of students on a college campus.

Hello Mini

A thriller series that follows the life of a young woman who suspects she's being stalked.

Thinkistaan

A drama series set in the advertising world, offering a glimpse into the industry's competitiveness.

