ABCD 2 actress Lauren Gottlieb shares a lip-lock with her boyfriend-cum- fiancé after engagement

ABCD actress Lauren Gottlieb gets engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Tobias Jones. Know all about him.
Lauren Gottlieb is an American dancer who mainly works in the Indian film industry.
She was seen in ABCD, ABCD 2, Byomkesh Bakshi, and reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and many more.
Recently, she shared a series of photos and announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend.
Lauren Gottlieb is engaged to her longtime beau Tobias Jones, he is based in London and is a content creator.
In the picture, Lauren is seen in an orange dress while her boyfriend, Tobias Jones, is vibing in a black shirt and pants.
In another photo, both of them are seen lip-locking passionately.
The vacation spot where their intimate engagement ceremony was held looks so adorable.
While sharing a photo of the bedroom, Lauren shows a white-themed room.
Both Lauren and Tobias wrote their hearts out on social media for each other and showed so much affection.
