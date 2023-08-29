ABCD 2 actress Lauren Gottlieb shares a lip-lock with her boyfriend-cum- fiancé after engagement

ABCD actress Lauren Gottlieb gets engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Tobias Jones. Know all about him.

Who is Lauren Gottlieb?

Lauren Gottlieb is an American dancer who mainly works in the Indian film industry.

Lauren's work in India

She was seen in ABCD, ABCD 2, Byomkesh Bakshi, and reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and many more.

Engaged to her boyfriend

Recently, she shared a series of photos and announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend.

Who is Lauren's boyfriend?

Lauren Gottlieb is engaged to her longtime beau Tobias Jones, he is based in London and is a content creator.

Dressed in orange-black

In the picture, Lauren is seen in an orange dress while her boyfriend, Tobias Jones, is vibing in a black shirt and pants.

Their passionate lip-lock

In another photo, both of them are seen lip-locking passionately.

Vacation spot

The vacation spot where their intimate engagement ceremony was held looks so adorable.

Decorated bedroom

While sharing a photo of the bedroom, Lauren shows a white-themed room.

Lost in love

Both Lauren and Tobias wrote their hearts out on social media for each other and showed so much affection.

