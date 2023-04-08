Top 10 underrated Bollywood actors who didn't get the love they deserved
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2023
Abhay Deol who is a part of the Deol family was nominated for best-supporting actor in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which did not gell well with him. Things have not panned out the way the actor wanted.
Mahie Gill did a supporting role in Dabangg and blames it for her career being stalled post doing good work in Dev D and Gulaal.
Bheja Fry star Ranveer Shorey revealed once in an interview of being ignored by mainstream filmmakers.
Salaam Namaste actor Jaaved Jaaferi is yet to receive recognition in Bollywood.
Randeep Hooda always does justice to his movies but he feels that Bollywood movie makers do favouritism.
Sheeba Chaddha has often revealed that she has not received the kind of recognition she wanted from the movie industry.
Shreyas Talpade, the Iqbal star revealed of stars not wanting to share screen space with him as they have fragile egos.
Nimrit Kaur, the Lunchbox actress revealed that she always wanted to do more projects.
Arshad Warsi best known for Circuit from Munnabhai MBBS revealed that he is still looking for a job.
Amit Sadh made space with Kai Po Che in the hearts of his fans but he is yet to get recognition in Bollywood.
