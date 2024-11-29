Inside Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Dubai home worth Rs 16 crore

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2024

The Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are among the most talked-about celebrities.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai own a lavish residence in Dubai, UAE, which they purchased in 2015.

The Dubai villa is located at Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates.

According to IndexTap, Bachchan's mansion is worth Rs 16 crores.

Their villa has pool deck, a modern Scavolini designer kitchen, advanced home automation, and a Bang & Olufsen home theatre.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have invested in real estate and they also have a plush apartment in premium residential towers in Mumbai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has an estimated net worth of Rs 776 crore, while Abhishek Bachchan has Rs 280 crore.

Abhishek and Aishwarya's lavish villa joins Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Anant Ambani who own a plush property in Dubai.

Their property has a 18-hole championship golf course, a pool deck, access to world-class golf, and a lush garden.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s bungalow is equipped with world-class amenities.

