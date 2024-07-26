Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marriage to end? Astrologer predicts

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2024

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married in the year 2007.

They welcomed daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

Of late, Aishwarya and Abhishek are in the news as there are rumours that they are on the verge of calling it quits.

Astrological predictions now state that separation may be on cards for Abhishek and Aishwarya.

Astrologer Jagan Nath Guruji revealed that their marriage wasn't meant to last, as reported by The Indian Media.

He stated that they are together for their love for daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Guruji mentioned that separation was evident in their horoscope since long time ago.

However, they made efforts to maintain marriage despite all the negative influence in their birth chart.

Jagan Nath Guruji added that they may be separating soon due to various situations.

There is a possibility of separation due to lack of love in their relationship.

The astrologer did mention though that respect and friendship will always persist between them.

