Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marriage to end? Astrologer predicts
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 26, 2024
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married in the year 2007.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
They welcomed daughter Aaradhya in 2011.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Of late, Aishwarya and Abhishek are in the news as there are rumours that they are on the verge of calling it quits.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Astrological predictions now state that separation may be on cards for Abhishek and Aishwarya.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Astrologer Jagan Nath Guruji revealed that their marriage wasn't meant to last, as reported by The Indian Media.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He stated that they are together for their love for daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Guruji mentioned that separation was evident in their horoscope since long time ago.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
However, they made efforts to maintain marriage despite all the negative influence in their birth chart.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jagan Nath Guruji added that they may be separating soon due to various situations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
There is a possibility of separation due to lack of love in their relationship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The astrologer did mention though that respect and friendship will always persist between them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mumbai Rains: Sumbul Touqeer, Divyanka Tripathi and more TV celebs' favourite food for monsoon
Find Out More