Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Top 10 romantic moments

We have made a compilation of the most lovely photos of Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Take a look at the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2023
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will complete 16 years of marriage this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair had got married on April 20, 2007 in Prateeksha which is Bachchan's bunglaow.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek had revealed to Oprah Winfrey that he was in New York for a film and used to think of marrying Aishwarya when he was at the balcony.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek further revealed that he took Aishwarya to the same balcony and asked to marry him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya had called Abhishek's proposal the sweetest and that she felt it was real as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple has done movies like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke,Kuch Naa Kaho,Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Guru, Raavan together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya in her wedding had decked up as a south bride and the pair looked royal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya for her wedding had worn a Neta Lulla saree while Abhishek on the other hand wore a Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla creation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Media was not allowed in their wedding. Many high profile people from the industry had attended.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They are one of the most romantic couple in the entertainment industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
