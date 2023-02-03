Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Top 10 romantic moments

We have made a compilation of the most lovely photos of Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Take a look at the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2023

Cutest

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will complete 16 years of marriage this year.

Couple goals

The pair had got married on April 20, 2007 in Prateeksha which is Bachchan's bunglaow.

The proposal

Abhishek had revealed to Oprah Winfrey that he was in New York for a film and used to think of marrying Aishwarya when he was at the balcony.

Awe!

Abhishek further revealed that he took Aishwarya to the same balcony and asked to marry him.

Sweetest

Aishwarya had called Abhishek's proposal the sweetest and that she felt it was real as well.

Worked together

The couple has done movies like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke,Kuch Naa Kaho,Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Guru, Raavan together.

Forever

Aishwarya in her wedding had decked up as a south bride and the pair looked royal.

Perfect

Aishwarya for her wedding had worn a Neta Lulla saree while Abhishek on the other hand wore a Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla creation.

Private wedding

Media was not allowed in their wedding. Many high profile people from the industry had attended.

Romance

They are one of the most romantic couple in the entertainment industry.

