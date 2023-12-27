Abhishek Bachchan and more top 10 Bollywood stars who regretted rejecting major hits
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023
In an interview with Galatta Plus, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he rejected Rang De Basanti. He also called Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra the worst narrator.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We all know Rang De Basanti was such a hit. So next time, Abhishek Bachchan signed the director's film without narration. They worked on Delhi 6.
Shah Rukh Khan reportedly regrets rejecting Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots. On Koffee With Karan, he had called himself the '4th idiot' with regards to the same.
Ameesha Patel reportedly regrets rejecting Salman Khan's movie Tere Naam.
Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice for Kal Ho Naa Ho. But she rejected it and Preity Zinta came onboard. KJo and Kareena had spoken about the same on KWK.
Reports suggest that Katrina Kaif regretted not being a part of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Rumours had it that she was the first choice for Saaho.
Ranbir Kapoor reportedly regrets rejecting Band Bajaa Baarat that fell in Ranveer Singh's lap.
Reportedly, Kajol rejected Dil Toh Pagal Hai that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor and later regretted.
Twinkle Khanna rejected Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She was supposed to play Tina but the role went to Rani Mukerji.
Shahid Kapoor himself once confessed that he regretted not doing Rang De Basanti. He was offered the role of Siddharth.
On Koffee With Karan 8, Rani Mukerji revealed that she regretted rejecting Aamir Khan's Lagaan.
Saif Ali Khan was offered to play Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. But he rejected it and regrets the decision till date.
