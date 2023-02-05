Abhishek Bachchan birthday: A look into his love affairs before he lost his heart to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan has turned a year older today. Here's looking at his past relations before he met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2023

Karisma Kapoor

The duo had met at a wedding and had gotten engaged which sadly broke in only five months.

Rani Mukerji

They did movies like Bunty Aur Babli, Yuva and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. Reportedly they had an affair but they neither confirmed nor denied

Dipannita Sharma

Reportedly they dated for many years but they relation did not last long.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya met Abhishek on the sets of Dhaai Aksar Prem Ke back in 1999.

Janhvi Kapoor

She had accused Aishwarya of stealing Abhishek away from her.

Abhishek's love

It was during the shooting of Umrao Jaan that love bloomed between the two.

Proposal

It was in 2007 that Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya.

Wedding

Abhishek married Aishwarya in 2007.

Mrs Bachchan

When Abhishek and Aishwarya were on a flight the air hostess called her as Mrs Bachchan.

