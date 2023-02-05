Abhishek Bachchan birthday: Top movies Jr Bachchan rejected

Abhishek Bachchan has turned a year older today. We have made a compilation of the list of movies rejected by him.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2023

Bhoot Police

Abhishek was selected for the lead role but as he rejected Saif Ali Khan did the 2001 movie.

Humraaz

Abhishek was offered the role but as he rejected Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna were roped.

Gayab

Abhishek was to be apart of the film but as he rejected Tusshar Kapoor took it up.

Lagaan

Abhishek was the first choice for the movie but he declined the offer.

Bhoot

Abhishek was busy with the shooting of LOC and so could not be a part of the film.

Dil Chahta Hai

Farhan Akhtar wanted Abhishek to be a part of the movie.

Bunty Aur Babli 2

The actor was in the original Bunty Aur Babli but did not do the sequel.

Dhoom franchise

The actor had a fallout with Aditya Chopra and so exited from the Dhoom franchise.

Cold war

Due to his fight with Aditya Chopra, he will reportedly not be seen in Doom 4. The makers have not yet given an official confirmation about the making of movie.

Birthday boy

Here's wishing Abhishek a very happy birthday.

