Abhishek Bachchan birthday: Top movies Jr Bachchan rejected

Abhishek Bachchan has turned a year older today. We have made a compilation of the list of movies rejected by him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2023
Abhishek was selected for the lead role but as he rejected Saif Ali Khan did the 2001 movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek was offered the role but as he rejected Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna were roped.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek was to be apart of the film but as he rejected Tusshar Kapoor took it up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek was the first choice for the movie but he declined the offer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek was busy with the shooting of LOC and so could not be a part of the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farhan Akhtar wanted Abhishek to be a part of the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor was in the original Bunty Aur Babli but did not do the sequel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor had a fallout with Aditya Chopra and so exited from the Dhoom franchise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Due to his fight with Aditya Chopra, he will reportedly not be seen in Doom 4. The makers have not yet given an official confirmation about the making of movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's wishing Abhishek a very happy birthday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
