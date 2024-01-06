Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and more: Top 10 tallest Indian actors and actresses  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the tallest. The superstar is 6'2. 

Deepika Padukone is about 5'7. 

The actress is gearing up for Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. 

Aditya Roy Kapur is also 6'2. The handsome hunk is making headlines for his rumoured relationship with Ananya Panday.

Abhishek Bachchan is as tall as his father, Amitabh. He is also 6'2. Like father, like son, no?

Katrina Kaif is one of the tallest Indian beauties. The Merry Christmas actress is approx 5'9. 

Apaharan 2 actor Arunoday Singh is the tallest in this lot. He is 6'4. 

Anushka Sharma is 5'9 approx. We cannot wait to watch her in Chakda Xpress. 

Vicky Kaushal is one of the tallest stars in the industry as well. His height is 6'1. 

Vicky is basking in the success of Sam Bahadur.

Sushmita Sen is said to be 5'9 as well. 

Indian Police Force beauty Shilpa Shetty Kundra is 5'9 approx. 

