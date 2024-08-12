Abhishek Bachchan rubbished divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? FACT CHECK

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan are in the news as there are rumours of their separation.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

After they made separate appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, the rumours intensified.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

A lot of fans believe that not all is well between the two.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

However, there were reports suggesting that Abhishek has denied all the separation rumours.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

It was being stated that Abhishek said 'Still Married' when asked about split with Aishwarya.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

However, it turns out that Abhishek said that during an old media interaction in the year 2016.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

Back then, when asked about the rumours, he said, 'It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it. Still married, sorry.'

Source: Instagram/Twitter

Therefore, in recent times, he hasn't commented anything about the speculations.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

Abhishek, Aishwarya have maintained stoic silence over all the rumours doing the rounds on the internet.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

The couple tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Independence Day 2024: Top 7 patriotic films released in recent times that grabbed attention

 

 Find Out More