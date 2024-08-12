Abhishek Bachchan rubbished divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? FACT CHECK
Nikita Thakkar
Aug 12, 2024
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan are in the news as there are rumours of their separation.
After they made separate appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, the rumours intensified.
A lot of fans believe that not all is well between the two.
However, there were reports suggesting that Abhishek has denied all the separation rumours.
It was being stated that Abhishek said 'Still Married' when asked about split with Aishwarya.
However, it turns out that Abhishek said that during an old media interaction in the year 2016.
Back then, when asked about the rumours, he said, 'It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it. Still married, sorry.'
Therefore, in recent times, he hasn't commented anything about the speculations.
Abhishek, Aishwarya have maintained stoic silence over all the rumours doing the rounds on the internet.
The couple tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.
