Abhishek Bachchan to Rana Daggubati: Nimrat Kaur dated these handsome men

Janhvi Sharma | Nov 04, 2024

A look at the list of men whose name got linked with Nimrat Kaur.

Dasvi actress Nimrat Kaur has been grabbing all the attention due to her alleged affair with her co-star Abhishek Bachchan.

The actress is being blamed for the speculated issues between the actor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marital life.

Nimrat and Abhishek worked together on the film, Dasvi.

Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan's affair rumours left the netizens shocked.

Nimrat Kaur's name got linked to South Indian actor Rana Daggubati.

Neither Nimrat Kaur nor Rana Daggubati never opened up about these speculations.

The actress was seen in films like Peddlers, Encounter, Airlift, and Dasvi.

Ravi Shastri and Nimrat Kaur were reportedly in to launch cars for a German luxury carmaker since the year 2015.

Nimrat Kaur's relationship with Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri grabbed the eyeballs in 2018.

