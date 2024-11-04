Abhishek Bachchan to Rana Daggubati: Nimrat Kaur dated these handsome men
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 04, 2024
A look at the list of men whose name got linked with Nimrat Kaur.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dasvi actress Nimrat Kaur has been grabbing all the attention due to her alleged affair with her co-star Abhishek Bachchan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is being blamed for the speculated issues between the actor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marital life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nimrat and Abhishek worked together on the film, Dasvi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan's affair rumours left the netizens shocked.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nimrat Kaur's name got linked to South Indian actor Rana Daggubati.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Neither Nimrat Kaur nor Rana Daggubati never opened up about these speculations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was seen in films like Peddlers, Encounter, Airlift, and Dasvi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ravi Shastri and Nimrat Kaur were reportedly in to launch cars for a German luxury carmaker since the year 2015.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nimrat Kaur's relationship with Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri grabbed the eyeballs in 2018.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Citadel Honey Bunny and more: Top 10 new OTT releases of this week (Nov 4 to Nov 10)
Find Out More