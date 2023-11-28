Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer, Gadar 2 and other Top 9 new movies to watch on Zee5

Nov 28, 2023

Ghoomer is the inspirational tale of Anina, a talented cricket player who experiences adversity and accidentally loses her hand in an incident.

In "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," Bhaijaan and his three brothers defend their community from an immoral individual.

In order to return his son Charanjeet home, Tara Singh leaves for his homeland of Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 in the film Gadar 2.

Based on the real-life experiences of a lawyer and his clients, "Bandaa" is a courtroom drama.

Nathuram Godse was responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The reason behind Godse's drastic step is shown in the film I Killed Bapu.

In Chhatriwali, a jobless woman with chemistry expertise seeks to use her knowledge to help young minds receive the proper education for their well-being.

The plot of the film "Haddi" centers on a young boy named Hari who wants to change from a boy who lives in a small, traditional town to a woman. It discusses the difficulties faced by transgender people in India.

Tarla Dalal's biopic, Tarla is a dash of inspiration, a sprinkle of emotions, and a garnish of delectable entertainment with an amazing storyline.

Raaj Shaandilyaa is the director of the movie Dream Girl and in the lead roles are Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Raaz and Nushrat Bharucha.

