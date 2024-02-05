Abhishek Bachchan's Top 8 most expensive possessions

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most underrated actors we have in the industry. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He is the son of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Abhishek belongs to one of the most influential families. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Let's have a look at AB Junior's most expensive possessions to date. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

First up, we will talk about Abhishek's love for swanky cars. He owns a Bentley! AB owns Bentley Continental GT which is worth Rs 3.6 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

That's not the only car he owns. Abhishek Bachchan also has a swanky Mercedes Benz S Class worth Rs 1.4 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He also owns an Audi 8L which is priced at Rs 1.33 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per reports, he owns a villa in Dubai with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The price of the luxurious villa is said to be around Rs 15 crore.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan is the proud owner of Jaipur Panthers, a Kabaddi team in the Pro-Kabaddi league. It is said that the team's worth is a whopping Rs 100 crore.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He is also the co-owner of Chennaiyan FC, an Indian Football team. It is said to be worth Rs 30.4 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan also loves sneakers. He owns Adidas Yeezy Azael designed by Kanye West. The price of these sneakers is around Rs 2.80 lakh a pair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is said that after his wedding with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan bought a sea-facing multi-crore home in Bandra. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan's net worth is said to be around Rs 280 crore.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If reports are anything to go by, the Rs 3000 crore plus worth of assets and properties of Amitabh Bachchan will be divided equally between Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Animal, Jawan and more Hindi films break viewership records on Netflix

 

 Find Out More