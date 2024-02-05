Abhishek Bachchan's Top 8 most expensive possessions
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024
Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most underrated actors we have in the industry.
He is the son of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Abhishek belongs to one of the most influential families.
Let's have a look at AB Junior's most expensive possessions to date.
First up, we will talk about Abhishek's love for swanky cars. He owns a Bentley! AB owns Bentley Continental GT which is worth Rs 3.6 crore.
That's not the only car he owns. Abhishek Bachchan also has a swanky Mercedes Benz S Class worth Rs 1.4 crore.
He also owns an Audi 8L which is priced at Rs 1.33 crore.
As per reports, he owns a villa in Dubai with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The price of the luxurious villa is said to be around Rs 15 crore.
Abhishek Bachchan is the proud owner of Jaipur Panthers, a Kabaddi team in the Pro-Kabaddi league. It is said that the team's worth is a whopping Rs 100 crore.
He is also the co-owner of Chennaiyan FC, an Indian Football team. It is said to be worth Rs 30.4 crore.
Abhishek Bachchan also loves sneakers. He owns Adidas Yeezy Azael designed by Kanye West. The price of these sneakers is around Rs 2.80 lakh a pair.
It is said that after his wedding with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan bought a sea-facing multi-crore home in Bandra.
Abhishek Bachchan's net worth is said to be around Rs 280 crore.
If reports are anything to go by, the Rs 3000 crore plus worth of assets and properties of Amitabh Bachchan will be divided equally between Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan.
