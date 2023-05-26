Abram Khan's top 10 cutest photo as he turns 10

Abram Khan turns 10. His parents share cute pictures of him. Here, check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023

Turning 10

AbRam Khan turns 10 tomorrow.

Mushiest

Take a look at his goofiest snaps here.

Cheerleader

Aryan is always his big brother's cheerleader.

Squeezing memories

The cuties are all in one frame.

Love

Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are seen stealing one frame.

Birthday goals

On one of AbRam's birthday, he was seen listening to and reading ghost stories by his mom.

Little

AbRam looks cutest with his siblings.

Device addiction

AbRam and Aryan are lost in their tech gadget.

Cutest

Gauri had shared this sweet picture of AbRam and Shah Rukh.

Viral

This snap of AbRam with Aryan, SRK and mom Gauri who clicked was in Barcelona.

Winter

Gauri had once captioned this snap as "Courchevel. The winter playground".

Sweetest

AbRam and Shah Rukh Khan share an adorable bond of father and son.

