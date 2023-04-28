Actors who indulged in steamy romance with older heroines
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor was seen romancing older Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She is nine years older than the actor.
Sumeet Vyas was seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding. She is four years elder than him.
Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra's chemistry was a hit despite an age gap of three years.
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu have an age gap of three years and romanced each other in Alone.
Arjun Kapoor romanced Kareena Kapoor Khan in Ki & Ka. Arjun is five years younger than Kareena.
Shahid Kapoor and Rani Mukerji were seen together in Dil Bole Hadippa. Their chemistry was cute despite three years age gap.
Arjun Kapoor is younger than - Priyanka Chopra by three years but he romanced her in Gunday.
Ranbir Kapoor romanced Konkona Sen Sharma in Wake Up Sid despite having an age gap of three years.
Akshaye Khanna worked with Dimple Kapadia who is more than 10 years elder than him in Dil Chahta Hai. He romanced her.
Shadab Kamal essayed a male prostitute to Shilpa Shukla who is five year elder than him. He is shown to be a graduate.
