Priyanka Chopra

The actress is one hell of a stunner when it comes to styling on point. Isn't she looking drop-dead gorgeous in this thigh-high slit dress?

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor

The Roohi actress showed off her pretty curves in a body-hugging brown dress. One could see enough of her toned legs in this thigh-high slit dress.

Source: Bollywood

Nora Fatehi

The Dilbar girl looked stunning in her blue dress which had a cute neckline and a risque thigh-high slit in the front. She knows to steal the show.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

The Cocktail actress is one of those stars who knows to nail every look. Her sartorial choices have evolved since the time she started working in the industry.

Source: Bollywood

Kriti Sanon

The Mimi actress was seen wearing a nude pink corset dress. She did not go heavy with the accessories and opted for basic makeup.

Source: Bollywood

Pooja Hegde

The Radhe Shyam star looks scintillating in this orange-coloured thigh-high slit dress. We cannot take our eyes off her.

Source: Bollywood

Ananya Panday

The actress looks like a dream in this outfit and is known for wearing pastel colours often. She is sensuously posing in front of the camera.

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora

The actress turned up the heat in this shimmering thigh-high slit dress. Indeed! The picture is a sight to behold.

Source: Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandes

The Ram Setu actress raised the temperature with her sensuous looks.

Source: Bollywood

Katrina Kaif

The Namastey London actress knows to raise the temperature with every outfit that she wears. Isn't she looking sizzling in this particular photo?

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and more Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors’ zodiac signs and their meaning

 Find Out More