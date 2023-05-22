Actresses who have starred in B-grade films before becoming famous

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023

A few celebs stepped in A-grade films after featuring in B-grade films.

Check out Bollywood actresses who featured in B-grade films.

Manisha Koirala appeared in a B-grade film titled Ek Chhotisi Love Story

Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with a B-grade film titled Boom.

Mamta Kulkarni has worked a lot in B-grade films.

Neha Dhupia went bold in Seesha opposite Sonu Sood.

Payal Rohatgi appeared in B-grade films like Tauba Tauba and Laila.

Archana Puran Singh featured in B-grade films during the start of her career.

Urvashi Dholakia showed off her sultry side in the B-grade film Chumban.

Isha Kopikar appeared in several Bgrade films before becoming famous.

Preeti Jhangiani worked in B-grade films like Haseena- Smart, Sexy, Dangerous.

