Metallic Magnet

Anyone would go weak in the knee looking at these gorgeous actresses in metallic swimsuits.

Bollywood Staff

Deepika Padukone

Deepika slayed in a gold metallic swimsuit in the song Besharam Rang from Pathaan.

Disha Patani

Disha can be seen wearing a metallic bikini, bringing back the hotness.

Janhvi Kapoor

The charming Janhvi Kapoor stole our hearts while donning a silver swimsuit.

Alia Bhatt

The B-town Queen looks marvelous in this blue metallic swimsuit.

Priyanka Chopra

Desi girl glittering in a gold metallic swimsuit.

Katrina Kaif

Kat poses for a super-hot picture in a shimmering black metallic swimsuit.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari looks super-alluring in this gold metallic swimsuit.

Shama Sikander

Actress Shama surprised her fans with her Instagram post, wearing a gold metallic swimsuit.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was seen sporting a silver metallic swimsuit.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner posed wearing a metallic bikini set.

