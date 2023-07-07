Adhura and more dil dahlaa dene wali horror web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023

Adhura is a supernatural horror thriller on Amazon Prime Video. It has released today.

Parchhayee on Zee 5 brings the most horrific horror tales of legendary novelist Ruskin Bond to life.

After a fatal outcome a year ago, a surgeon wishes to return to her job. Watch it on Jio Cinema.

Alisha Khanna’s life is turned upside down by a vehicle accident in Bhram on Zee 5.

In Typewriter when a new family comes in, the home’s buried past resurfaces in disturbing ways. Watch on Netflix.

In Ghoul a mystery prisoner is transferred to a distant military interrogation camp. Watch on Netflix.

Tantra tells the story of a family who has been enslaved by an evil incantation on Zee 5.

Ragini MMS Returns Season 1: Simran (Riya Sen) and Ragini are the central characters in the plot (Karishma Sharma). Watch it on Alt Balaji.

What happens when “Saisha” asks “Jason” for a ride on a dark, spooky night? Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Simran The Lost Soul shows how five buddies set out on a vacation to Rudrapur, stopping at Rudra Fort along the way.

