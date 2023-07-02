Adhura, Blind and more Top 10 releases in theatres and OTT in first week of July 2023

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2023

Amazon Prime Video will come out with its first Hindi horror series directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K Chawla, on July 7.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Directed by Shome Makhija, Blind stars Sonam Kapoor, Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. It will release on Jio Cinemas on July 7th, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sweet Kaaram Coffee will have eight-episode. It will be a Tamil series starring Madhoo, Lakshmi, and Santhy. It is scheduled to be out on Prime Video on July 6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sweet Kaaram Coffee will have eight-episode. It will be a Tamil series starring Madhoo, Lakshmi, and Santhy. It is scheduled to be out on Prime Video on July 6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tarla, the Bollywood film, will start streaming on Zee5 on July 7, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Archie’r Gallery’ is now getting ready for its OTT streaming on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Horror legend Patrick Wilson makes his directorial debut with 'Insidious: The Red Door on July 7 in theatres near you.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Japanese Anime The First Slam Dunk is all set to release on July 7 in theatres.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disney’s cyber tech adventure movie series Past Lives is set to release on July 7 in theatres.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neeyat starring Vidya Balan will release in cinemas on 7 July.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans can watch these interesting web series in July.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Check the full list of when and how you can watch them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 Ent News: Ranveer Singh, Animal 

 

 Find Out More