Adhura, Blind and more Top 10 releases in theatres and OTT in first week of July 2023
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2023
Amazon Prime Video will come out with its first Hindi horror series directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K Chawla, on July 7.
Directed by Shome Makhija, Blind stars Sonam Kapoor, Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. It will release on Jio Cinemas on July 7th, 2023.
Sweet Kaaram Coffee will have eight-episode. It will be a Tamil series starring Madhoo, Lakshmi, and Santhy. It is scheduled to be out on Prime Video on July 6.
Tarla, the Bollywood film, will start streaming on Zee5 on July 7, 2023.
Archie’r Gallery’ is now getting ready for its OTT streaming on Zee 5.
Horror legend Patrick Wilson makes his directorial debut with 'Insidious: The Red Door on July 7 in theatres near you.
Japanese Anime The First Slam Dunk is all set to release on July 7 in theatres.
Disney’s cyber tech adventure movie series Past Lives is set to release on July 7 in theatres.
Neeyat starring Vidya Balan will release in cinemas on 7 July.
Fans can watch these interesting web series in July.
Check the full list of when and how you can watch them.
